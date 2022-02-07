GlobalFoundries (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.090-$0.130 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72.

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

