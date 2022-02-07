GlobalFoundries (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.090-$0.130 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GlobalFoundries stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.