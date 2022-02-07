Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 409,486 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Southwestern Energy worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.