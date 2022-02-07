Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

VONG stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

