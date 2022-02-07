Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.46 Million Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aegon worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 52.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

