Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Smith & Nephew worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $33.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

