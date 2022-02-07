Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.97 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.97 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07.

