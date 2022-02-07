Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Eagle Materials worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $142.89 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,166,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

