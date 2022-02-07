Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 198,692 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.29 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

