Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON GSF opened at GBX 115.25 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £397.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

