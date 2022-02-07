Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Position Raised by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 14.73% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $137,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $183,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.23. 3,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,950. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

