Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Graco worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

