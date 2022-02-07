GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Volume Increase

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 232,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,059,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

