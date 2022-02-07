Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.67. 69,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,640. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

