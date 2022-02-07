Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $99,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 312,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,621. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $797.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

