Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.84. 19,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $799,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

