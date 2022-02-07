Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 165,921 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,921 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,288. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

