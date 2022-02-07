Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 79,002 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 79,002 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,879. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

