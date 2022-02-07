Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 136050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08.
About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)
Read More
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.