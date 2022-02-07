Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $196.02 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,715 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 3.7% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.66% of Paycom Software worth $196,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $325.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.18. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

