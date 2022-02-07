Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 8,322 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.26% of Strategic Education worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $59.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

