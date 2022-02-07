Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Trims Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,927 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up 1.0% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.47% of Genius Sports worth $54,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $42,134,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $37,655,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $29,093,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GENI opened at $6.17 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

