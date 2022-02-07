Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,422 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 2.1% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.56% of Chart Industries worth $108,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.