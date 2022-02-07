Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,422 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 2.1% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.56% of Chart Industries worth $108,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.