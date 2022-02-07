Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Decreased by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 19,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,621. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

