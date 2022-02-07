GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 14,910 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ED opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

