GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,577 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 181.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Bill.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 891.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $231.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,115 shares of company stock valued at $125,801,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

