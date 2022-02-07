GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.80 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.