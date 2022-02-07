GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.11 Million in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 121,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 139.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 383.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 109,880 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $952.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

