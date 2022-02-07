GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.13 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Liberty Global by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

