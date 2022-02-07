GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.02 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $572,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 433,636 shares of company stock worth $8,026,758 over the last quarter.

CWAN stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

