Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.