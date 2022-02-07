Hanesbrands Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hanesbrands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

