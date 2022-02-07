HarbourVest Partners LLC Raises Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 352.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,155 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 112,325 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for 0.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,792. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,660 shares of company stock worth $22,570,183.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

