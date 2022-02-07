HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Latch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Latch alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

LTCH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Latch, Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $17.31.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Latch Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.