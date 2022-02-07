HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUR. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $3,165,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,057 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Coursera stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 3,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.