Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
HARL opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.31. Harleysville Financial has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $27.75.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile
