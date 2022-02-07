Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.24 and last traded at $91.00. 6,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,108,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

