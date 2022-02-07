HBK Investments L P Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

HBK Investments L P grew its position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.67% of DPCM Capital worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPOA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $428,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPCM Capital stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

