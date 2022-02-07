HBK Investments L P Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.17% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,519,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $12,688,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $4,880,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $4,689,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $2,852,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTVI opened at $9.74 on Monday. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

