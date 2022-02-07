HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,445 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.89 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

