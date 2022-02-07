HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 174.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,175. Immunovant has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $670.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Immunovant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunovant by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

