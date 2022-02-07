Head-To-Head Comparison: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.10 $29.61 million $3.20 6.63 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.10 $22.52 million $3.40 7.55

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

