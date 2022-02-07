Head to Head Review: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) vs. Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Novus Capital Co. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.76 $160.90 million $2.08 16.42 Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Capital Co. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energizer and Novus Capital Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 4 0 2.57 Novus Capital Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Novus Capital Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Novus Capital Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Novus Capital Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Novus Capital Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Novus Capital Co. II

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

