Head-To-Head Review: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nerdwallet and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nerdwallet and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nerdwallet presently has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 99.25%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $77.78, indicating a potential upside of 79.25%. Given Nerdwallet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nerdwallet and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.67 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -85.08

Nerdwallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Nerdwallet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

