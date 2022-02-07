Head-To-Head Survey: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) versus EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.29% 50.07% 9.86% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

91.3% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and EzFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $17.36 billion 0.27 $386.10 million $15.01 12.22 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murphy USA and EzFill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 0 0 1 0 3.00 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy USA currently has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than EzFill.

Summary

Murphy USA beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

