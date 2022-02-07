Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

