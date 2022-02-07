Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.