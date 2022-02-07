HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of HealthStream worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.83 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $752.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

