Hedera Hashgraph Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00187225 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00031596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00388933 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars.

