Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HENKY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

HENKY opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

