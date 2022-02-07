HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 84,333 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.69% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,306.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 161,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28.

