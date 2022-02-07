HighTower Advisors LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,106,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,514,000 after purchasing an additional 988,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,242,000 after purchasing an additional 690,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

